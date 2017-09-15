Ryanair to cancel up to 50 flights a day in next six weeks

Ryanair is to cancel up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks.

The carrier says the cancellations up to the end of October are because of a backlog in the annual leave of staff.

The airline says the backlog of annual leave must be allocated before the end of this December in order to switch to a calendar year system from January 1.

The new system will run from January to December, in a change which Ryanair says was required by the Irish Aviation Authority.

Affected customers will be contacted directly and offered alternative flights or refunds.

Ryanair says the cancelled flights accounts for 2% of its daily flights, which number more than 2,500. Between 40 and 50 flights a day will be cancelled.