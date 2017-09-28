Ryanair promises to 'comply fully' with 'furious' UK aviation regulator

The Civil Aviation Authority in Britain is considering taking legal action against Ryanair after the airline cancelled thousands of flights over the coming months.

They claim customers have not been given accurate information.

The UK's aviation regulator has warned that promises by the airline should be taken with a "pinch of salt."

Andrew Haines, the chief executive of the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said he was "furious" with the no-frills carrier - accusing it of appearing to show "disregard for consumers and for the law," only ever meeting its obligations when it reaches the steps of a court of law.

The airline has pledged to fully cooperate with the CAA investigation.

Ryanair said this morning: "We will be meeting with the CAA and will comply fully with whatever requirements they ask us to."

Here, the Commission for Aviation Regulation says it is fielding up to 300 complaints a week from passengers affected by the cancellations.

Its head Cathy Mannion is reminding people whose flights were cancelled with less than two weeks notice, they are entitled to €250 compensation.

"The onus is on everybody - all these passengers - to make a claim to Ryanair for the compensation in addition to any other claim they may make for care and assistance," she said.

"For example if somebody was out on holidays and their flight got cancelled, Ryanair would be required to pay for the hotel and the food and the transport."

Fianna Fáil's Robert Troy meanwhile has called for Michael O'Leary to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

He said the airline's CEO should “outline I suppose what he is doing to ensure that March is the very latest in terms of when this disruption will last and give a commitment that Ryanair will refrain from selling any seats on any flights that potentially could be cancelled”.