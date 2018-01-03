Ryanair passenger numbers increase

Ryanair saw its traffic grow last month.

In its December traffic statistics, the budget airline saw its traffic go up 3% to 9.3m customers.

It means passenger numbers for the airline for 2017 increased by 10% to 129 million customers.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: "Ryanair’s December traffic grew by 3% to 9.3m customers, while our load factor jumped 1% to 95%, on the back of lower fares in December.

"Ryanair customers can look forward to even lower fares for 2018 and we urge all customers who wish to book their summer 2018 holidays to do so now on the website or mobile app."