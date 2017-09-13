Ryanair open recruitment for hundreds of cabin crew positions

A rmajor European recruitment campaign promises to fill hundreds of Ryanair Cabin Crew positions.

Dalmac, which is based in Ireland, are searching for applicants to fill positions in airports across Europe.

No previous cabin crew experience is required but applicants must be over the age of 18.

"It helps if you are hard-working, flexible, outgoing and have a lively personality. Experience dealing with the public and ability to provide excellent customer service is an advantage," a statement from recruitment company Dalmac said.

Head of Recruitment for Dalmac Alex Swan said:

"We had a fantastic response in 2017 and were extremely satisfied with the very high calibre candidates we met in Ireland. We are now returning to fill hundreds of positions, this is a fantastic opportunity to join agrowing industry."

Training for the position includes a "highly specific training course over a six-week period" in Dublin and successful candidates will be given the opportunity to work and travel across Europe.

Recruitment days are being in Dublin on September 19 and October 17.