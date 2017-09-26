Ryanair may be forced to recognise unions

Ryanair could be legally forced to recognise trade unions.

The low-cost airline has refused to engage with unions up until now, but the recent roster problems, which grounded thousands of flights, have led to many workers turning to union representatives.

Pilots are this week meeting across Europe to devise a co-ordinated response to the situation.

Liz Blackshaw of the International Transport Workers Federation says it could mean changes for Ryanair.

She said: "There are many ways of a company being forced to recognise unions.

"I mean it's going to be their call as to whether this is something they will be forced to do through the courts or whether it's something they will be forced to do through their own employees saying to them 'this is something we want', and ensuring that all the workers in the Ryanair service have acces to independent representation."