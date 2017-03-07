Ryanair launches new Dublin to Naples winter route with seat sale

Ryanair has today launched a new route from Dublin to Naples, with a twice weekly service beginning in October as part of its winter 2017 schedule, which will go on sale on the Ryanair.com website tomorrow.

To promote its new route, Ryanair will have seats on the route on sale from €29.99 for travel in October and November.

These seats will be available for booking from Wednesday March 8 until midnight Thursday March 9.

“We are releasing seats on our new Dublin to Naples route on sale from just €29.99 for travel in October and November,” Ryanair’s Head of Communications Robin Kiely said.

“Since these fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”