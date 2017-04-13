Ryanair launches Easter sale

Ryanair has today announced an Easter sale.

Seats to over 900 destinations will be on sale from €19.99 across its European network.

Popular destinations include Barcelona, Faro, Krakow and Rome.

The reduced fares are available now for travel in April and May but must be booked before midnight Tuesday (18 Apr) and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair customers are hopping off across Europe for the Easter break and it’s not too late to book a low fare getaway with our Easter specials."