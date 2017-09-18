Ryanair facing compensation bill of up to €20m for cancelled flights

Ryanair faces a compensation bill of up to €20m for the flight cancellations 'mess' which has left many passengers stranded, the airline's boss Michael O'Leary said.

The Dublin-based carrier is shelving up to 50 flights daily over the next six weeks due to a pilot shortage.

Mr O'Leary, the airline's chief executive, told a press conference: "Clearly there's a large reputational impact for which again I apologise. We will try to do better in future.

"In terms of lost profitability we think it will cost us something of the order of up to about €5m over the next six weeks and in terms of the EU261 compensation we think that will be something up to a maximum of €20m, but much depends on how many of the alternative flights our customers take up."