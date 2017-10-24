Ryanair delays new cabin bag policy to January

Ryanair is to delay the introduction of its new cabin bag policy, where passengers will no longer be allowed two pieces of cabin baggage.

The policy was originally due to come into effect on November 1, but will now not come in until January 15.

It affects non-priority boarding passengers. Priority boarding passeners will continue to be allowed two carry-on bags.

Non-priority customers’ wheelie bags will be placed in the hold free of charge at the boarding gate.

Customers have the options of getting around the new rules by purchasing priority boarding for €5 at the time of booking or €6 to add to a pre-booked ticket. Purchase is available up to one hour prior to the flight’s scheduled departure.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said the delayed introduction of the new policy was “to allow our customers more time to familiarise themselves with the policy changes”.

In other changes to the airline’s bag policy, the check-in bag fee was cut from €35 to €25 for all bags in September, and the check-in bag allowance increased from 15kg to 20kg.

Jacobs said the changes “will lead to fewer customers with two carry-on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays.”