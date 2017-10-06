Ryanair chief operating officer, Michael Hickey, resigns from airline

The man whose responsibilities include pilots and ground crew is leaving Ryanair, it has emerged tonight.

The airlines chief operations officer Michael Hickey is resigning after a near 30-year career with the budget airline.

#Ryanair Chief Operations Officer Michael Hickey resigns. — Ingrid Miley (@ingridmileyRTE) October 6, 2017

Rynair has been very much in the spotlight in recent weeks after announcing flight cancellations affecting 700,000 passengers.

In a statement released today and reported in various media the company confirmed that Mr Hickey will leave the airline in three weeks after completing a number of projects.

Mick Hickey. Picture: Ryanair

Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, went on to say Mr Hickey had made an enormous contribution to the airline.

"Over the past 30 years Mick Hickey has made an enormous contribution to Ryanair, especially the quality and safety of our engineering and operations functions.

"He will be a hard act to replace, which is why we are grateful he has agreed to continue in an advisory role to smooth the transition to a successor and to complete a number of large projects he is currently working on including a multiyear engine maintenance contract and new hangar projects in Seville and Madrid.

"All of us in Ryanair wish to sincerely thank Mick for all his advice and guidance over the past 30 years and we wish him every possible success in the future."