Ryanair chairman resigns after sexist remark at Uber meeting

Ryanair chairman David Bonderman has resigned from the board of Uber after making a sexist remark at a meeting designed to address internal gender bias at the under-fire company.

The TPG capital billionaire interjected as fellow Uber board member Arianna Huffington spoke about how the presence of a woman on the board would attract other females.

“There’s a lot of data that shows when there’s one woman on the board, it’s much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board,” Huffington said, according to a source.

With that, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."

The comment was apparently met with audible gasps and blank stares at the San Francisco meeting.

Uber and TPG have since confirmed the resignation of the 74-year-old at a time when the ridesharing firm is attempting to repair a shattered public image.