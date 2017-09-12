Ryanair cancels 110 flights as air traffic controllers strike in France

Air passengers across Europe are facing disruption today as air traffic controls go on strike again.

Ryanair has cancelled 110 flights as a result of the action, affecting 20,000 passengers to the airports of Bergerac, Blagnac, Bordeaux Limoges, Marseille, Palma and Perpignan, as well as to Spain's Barcelona and Madrid, .

Anyone intending to fly today is urged to check with their airline's website before heading to the airport.

Today's strike is a response - and the first major challenge - to French president Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms.

The union says the proposed law “promises to be dangerous for employees and their representatives”.

Ryanair has warned that further flight delays and cancellations are likely.