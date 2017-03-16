Ryanair announces new base and flights in Poland

Ryanair today announced a new base in Poznan, its fifth in Poland.

The airline also launched its biggest ever Poznan winter schedule, with one based aircraft and seven new routes to Athens, Billund, Castellon, Eilat Ovda, Madrid, Oslo Torp and Tel Aviv.

The launch will deliver 500k customers per year and support 375 jobs at Poznan Airport.

Ryanair will continue to connect Poznan with major business and leisure centres on high frequency, low fare services, including three flights a week to Dublin.

"Our based aircraft represents an investment of $100m, which further underlines our commitment to growing traffic, tourism and jobs in the Wielkopolska region and we look forward to working closely with our airport partners to deliver further growth in Poznan," said Ryanair’s chief legal and regulatory officer Juliusz Komorek.