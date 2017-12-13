Ryanair announces 250,000 more seats from Ireland for next summer

Ryanair has announced extra flights on 40 different routes from Cork, Dublin, Knock and Shannon airports for summer 2018.

The new routes will add an extra 250,000 seats to Croatia, France, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Cork:

Extra flights to: Alicante (now 2 wkly), Barcelona Girona (2 wkly), Barcelona Reus (3 wkly), Bordeaux (2 wkly), Carcassonne (2 wkly), Faro (5 wkly), Lanzarote (5 wkly), Malaga (5 wkly), Mallorca (3 wkly), Milan Bergamo (2 wkly) & Tenerife South (2 wkly)

Dublin:

Extra flights to: Alicante (now 12 wkly), Barcelona Girona (4 wkly), Barcelona Reus (12 wkly), Biarritz (4 wkly), Bologna (4 wkly), Carcassonne (4 wkly), Fuerteventura (5 wkly), Gdansk (5 wkly), Gran Canaria (4 wkly), Ibiza (4 wkly), Kaunas (5 wkly), La Rochelle (3 wkly), Lanzarote (11 wkly), Mallorca (10 wkly), Malta (6 wkly), Murcia (9 wkly), Nantes (5 wkly), Pisa (6 wkly), Rodez (2 wkly), Santander (3 wkly), Seville (3 wkly), Tenerife South (daily), Valencia (3 wkly), Venice Treviso (5 wkly), Vilnius (4 wkly) & Zadar (4 wkly)

Knock:

Extra flights to: Alicante (now 2 wkly)

Shannon:

Extra flights to: Alicante (now 3 wkly) & Mallorca (3 wkly)

Ryanair will carry 15.5m customers to/from Ireland next year.

The airline's Robin Kiely said: "Ryanair is pleased to announce an additional 250,000 seats on 40 different routes from Cork, Dublin, Knock and Shannon airports during the peak summer 2018 period.

"…We are releasing seats for sale from Ireland from €19.99 for travel in March, which are available for booking until (midnight tonight)."