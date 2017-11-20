Ryanair announces 200 engineering jobs across Europe

Ryanair has announced that it will create 200 engineering jobs across Europe.

It comes as it takes delivery of 50 new aircraft over the next 12 months.

An engineering open day will be held on Thursday, November 23, between 11am and 6pm in the Maldron Hotel at Dublin Airport.

The positions are in: Technical Services Engineers

Simulator Engineering

Technical Standards and Training

Fleet Planners

Project Engineers

Graduate Engineers

Area Supervisors

Purchasing and Materials

Line Maintenance

Base Maintenance

Junior Aircraft Engineers

Ryanair is planning to expand its fleet from 430 to 585 aircraft by 2024, including the introduction of the Boeing 737 MAX 200 in 2019.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Eddie Wilson said: "2017 has been our busiest recruitment year to date, and we are continuing to invest heavily in talent for the future, as we take delivery of our new Boeing aircraft.

"Ryanair is looking for highly skilled Line Maintenance, Tech Services, Materials and Engineering Graduates, with jobs across Ireland, the UK and Europe."