Rubicoin win big at eir Spider Awards

Rubicoin have been awarded this year’s eir Spider Grand Prix at the 2017 eir Spider Awards.

Rubicoin is an online service that helps investors who are starting out through education, guidance, and a simplified investing journey.

The company, founded by CEO Emmet Savage and COO John Tyrell in 2013, also picked up the award for Best Digital Start-Up.

Meanwhile, Dylan Collins became the first ever two-time winner of the Digital Hero award.

His latest company, SuperAwesome, ensures that over half a billion children every month have their digital privacy protected with their interactions across brands and content.

SuperAwesome counts Lego, Disney, Clarks and The Cartoon Network among their clients.

Other notable winners for 2017 include Best Campaign for Toyota FaceItDown, Best in News, Publishing and Entertainment for Darkness into Light and Best Use of Video for Centra Live Well Campaign.

The award ceremony was presented by Today FM DJs Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Best use of Video - Centra Live Well Campaign by One Productions

Best in Business2Business - Tribe Digital launch Shoplink for BWG

Suiomh Gaeilge is Fearr - Dúchas.ie by DCU

Best in Social Media Optimisation- TheTaste.ie

Best in News Publishing and Entertainment - Irish Film Institute & Axonista

Best mCommerce campaign - Darkness Into Light by Together Digital

Best in Blogging - CoreHR and B2B blogging excellence

Charity and Not-for-Profit - The Irish Girl Guides by Juvo

Best Campaign - Toyota FaceItDown by Radical

Best in User Experience - Fillit

Best Use of Data and Web Analytics - Chartered Accountants Ireland by GlowMetrics

Best Digital Start-Up - Rubicoin

Agency of the Year – Continuum

The Elevation Award - Ding

Grand Prix Award - Rubicoin