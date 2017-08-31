RTE to seek up to 300 job cuts

RTÉ staff are to be briefed today on an internal restructuring plan that includes plans for 300 job cuts.

The job losses will be sought between a redundancy scheme and early retirement.

RTE reports this morning that the redundancy scheme will offer staff with more than 10 years of service four weeks of pay per year, in addition to the statutory entitlement of two weeks' per year, capped at two years' salary.

Staff with less than 10 years of service will be offered two weeks' pay per year in addition to the statutory entitlement.

Staff will be briefed this afternoon.

Earlier this year, RTÉ announced a deficit of €20m for 2016.