RTÉ sale means ‘Fair City’ set move

RTÉ has put up for sale almost nine acres of land at its Montrose base with an asking price of €75m, writes Pádraig Hoare.

The sale by the national broadcaster has been on the cards for some time and means the street set of the popular soap ‘Fair City’ will have to find a new home somewhere across the D4 campus.

RTÉ has occupied its 32-acre site in Donnybrook since 1961.

In her first public engagement with politicians last November, new RTÉ director general Dee Forbes told the Oireachtas Communications Committee the broadcaster was under “very serious financial strain” which had been exacerbated by a drop in broadcasting advertising in the wake of the Brexit vote last June.

She said RTÉ had agreed with a report published in 2015 on the station’s efficiency which suggested options regarding the use of the RTÉ site in Donnybrook should be explored as a source of funds for capital investment by the broadcaster.

Property firm Savills hailed the sale of the almost nine-acre plot, calling it “the much-anticipated sale of prime development lands in Donnybrook”.

The firm said the site provided an incoming purchaser with the opportunity to develop a housing scheme of up to 500 units comprising apartments and houses.

The single land holding is being sold with a detailed feasibility study for a high-quality housing scheme, which has been designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects.

Savills added it “represents one of the largest, predominantly residential, development opportunities in Dublin 4”. The property extends to an area of approximately nine acres, forming part of the existing RTÉ Montrose complex.

The site also accommodates one protected structure called Mount Errol House, dating from the 19th century, which is currently used as office accommodation and for training.

Director at Savills Ireland Mark Reynolds said: “This area of Dublin is synonymous with exclusive high-quality apartments and period houses, but supply has been limited due to the lack of appropriate development sites. Therefore, we see Project Montrose as a once in a generation opportunity to be part of a truly transformative development story in one of Dublin’s most affluent and fashionable areas.”

He said there was “pent-up demand” from buyers and renters for quality apartments in prime locations such as Dublin 4.

“Coupled with the backdrop of limited competing supply, it would ensure a successful sales campaign for the scheme when completed,” Mr Reynolds added.