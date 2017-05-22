Ronan Daly Jermyn named 'Law Firm of the Year'

Ronan Daly Jermyn is celebrating after being named "Law Firm of the Year" at the AIB Private Banking Irish Law Awards.

The awards, hosted by Miriam O'Callaghan, were held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road on May 12.

Managing Partner Richard Martin said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as Law Firm of the Year.

"This recognition is reflective of our drive for innovative service delivery in meeting the complex challenges our clients face across industries and borders."

Miriam O'Callaghan with RDJ Managing Partner Richard Martin.

Ronan Daly Jermyn is a top 10 Irish law firm, with offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London, and a staff of more than 230.

The firm has achieved a number of significant milestones over the past four years including the opening of a fourth office, in Dublin, an increase of more than 50% in the number of employees, and the establishment of strategic alliances with firms in Northern Ireland, the US, Europe and the Middle East that have extended the firm’s global reach.

In addition to winning Law Firm of the Year, Ronan Daly Jermyn was also awarded Banking, Finance/Restructuring & Insolvency Law Firm of the Year.

The firm was shortlisted as finalists in five other categories: Employment Law Firm of the Year; Excellence in Marketing & Communications; Law Firm Innovation Award; Litigation Law Firm of the Year; and Property, Planning, Probate Law Firm of the Year.