Rock Band VR is coming to Oculus Rift in March

Rock Band has always been one of those games that does a great job of enabling players to live out their fantasy of fronting a band of their own – now it’s about to take a step up.

The series has confirmed that in March, Rock Band is getting the virtual reality treatment, so now players will actually feel as though they’re on-stage when performing.

VR remains in its infancy, with developers constantly looking for existing series and universes that could be translated to the virtual reality world.

Rock Band, as soon as you see the trailer, is clearly perfect for this treatment.

Oculus will hope many consumers think just the same and are lured into investing in the headset, just to rock out to The Killers.