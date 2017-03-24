Richie Boucher leaving Bank of Ireland CEO post

Bank of Ireland's chief executive, Richie Boucher, is stepping down from the role that pays €961,000 a year.

Mr Boucher was the last surviving senior banker from the era before the EU-IMF bailout.

Boucher is retiring at the age of 59, saying it is best for someone else to take control of the bank in its next stage of growth.

In 2015, Boucher was paid a basic salary of €690,000, with other bonuses and pension contributions bringing the total to almost €1m.