Review finds Ireland gives 'no preferential tax treatment' to any companies

The Department of Finance has published a report stating Ireland gives "no preferential tax treatment" to any one company.

The review of the corporate tax code by economist Seamus Coffey was ordered following the Apple ruling and differences in opinion from Independent Ministers in Cabinet on how to proceed.

The European Commission ordered Apple to pay €13.9bn in back taxes to Ireland.

An appeal taken by Apple and Ireland is ongoing.

The review also finds that the increase in Ireland’s corporation tax receipts can be expected to continue up to 2020.

The department said the review "also acknowledges that Ireland has reached the highest standards with regard to tax transparency".

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said: "I welcome this comprehensive review which presents an overall positive message for our corporate tax code. The review provides a clear road map and timeframe for Ireland to implement important international reforms.

"The review points to the sustainability of our current corporate tax receipts to 2020, which is very positive. I welcome the emphasis given in the review to the importance of certainty, which is core to our corporate tax offering. Our 12.5% corporation tax rate remains the bedrock of our competitive corporation tax regime and that is not going to change.

"The consultation process recommended in the review is important if we are to reduce uncertainty and have better-informed policy making. I intend to launch this consultation process on Budget Day."