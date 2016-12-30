Review: Apple AirPods and going wireless

Wireless headphones – the unlikely topic at the centre of one of the most fierce debates in the world of technology this year – was sparked by Apple and its new AirPods.

By now you’ll have heard the arguments both for and against the earpieces – ranging from the impressive tech housed within them to their high price tag of £159.

But what about living day-to-day with them? Is the prospect of losing one or both of the Pods as real as it seems? And crucially, is now the time to go wireless?

The set-up

No matter what your initial thoughts are on the AirPods, the set-up process and user experience is one that you can’t help but be impressed by.

It’s driven by and centres on the small white carry case for the AirPods. It’s smart and subtle enough to be tucked into your jacket pocket or bag when you head out for the day, while also serving as a charger for the earphones when you’re not using them.

The case should also provide more security against losing the Pods too, although it does remain a nagging fear when using them.

Beyond that, the wireless connection to your phone is triggered by opening the lid of the case in close proximity to your device. Tap connect on the on-screen prompt and you’re paired. Not only that, but it’s the only time you’ll need to connect the AirPods; in future, as soon as you open the case lid, the connection will be made.

The case also has a Lightning port so it can be charged when needed. This, combined with the case’s ability to charge the Pods, means you’re very unlikely to ever be hit by low battery anxiety as you make your way home.

There’s nothing awkward or cumbersome about carrying the case or reaching for it to use your AirPods, it’s a set- up that makes sense and quickly becomes comfortable. From this angle, the AirPods appeal.

The looks

Apple is known for bringing a level of uniformity and tidiness to and across their various product lines, and that theme is quite clearly still at play here.

If you’ve used EarPods at any point in the past four years you’ll be familiar with the look of the AirPods.

The same smooth plastic earpieces that Apple provides wired together in each iPhone box are also used here, with the larger speaker sitting on what almost looks like the side of the earbud, and that shapes into your ear.

Ignoring the obvious fact that the wires are gone, the only other noticeable change is the elongated bottom of the AirPods, which stretch down farther than their wired counterparts.

This is to accommodate a greater amount of technology than any previous Apple earbud – more on that in a moment – but also to enable the microphone in each earpiece to be lower and ever so slightly closer to your mouth to detect when you talking to Siri.

Sound and tech

To prompt that voice control, wearers can double tap on either of the buds while in-ear, giving a hands-free voice control that removes the need for you to shout “Hey Siri” at your iPhone first.

Of course, you’re likely to be listening to music most of the time you have the AirPods in and you won’t be disappointed with what you hear.

For a wireless connection the AirPods offer good clarity of sound as well as a solid level bass you can feel and appreciate. Crucially, the AirPods feel like an upgrade on EarPods and a match for other premium wireless earphones.

The small sensor in each Pod that automatically pauses and restarts music when you remove and replace a Pod in your ear is another premium feature offered by few others, adding to the high-end aura.

Frankly, the AirPods need to do this to justify the price of £159 – which still feels too steep no matter how much you appreciate the comfort and smart set-up.

Early in our testing we also experienced an unusual connection drop-out, where not only did audio drop from the AirPods, but it also shifted to playing loud on our iPhone, which on a crowded commuter train drew some looks. There were a couple of other moments of slight interference, but this was the most notable.

However, looks should be expected when wearing AirPods – their appearance and bright white finish do catch the eye. The lack of wires only adds to the effect.

In an age where wireless over-ear headphones and noise cancelling technology is readily available, it’s noticeable when a premium product such as the AirPods doesn’t offer it. When travelling on a loud underground or metro train, we struggled to hear our audio at times and that’s nothing short of frustrating.

Of course, these aren’t over-ear headphones that can block out all surrounding sound, but there’s still room for improvement in cutting out such noise, perhaps in the earphone fit itself, which while comfortable for us, has been loose for others. Such are the perils of only offering one size for all.

Verdict

Having been unveiled to scepticism from some, the AirPods will and do exceed expectations in many ways. The Apple calling cards of smart set-up and use, comfort and head-turning design are expected, but it’s the introduction to wireless audio it will give many that is exciting.

Make no mistake, AirPods are an excellent option for music fans who want a little more freedom of movement while listening to their favourite audio. They’re great to use for all occasions – from commuting to exercising – and that is true of few wireless headphones and so should be commended for that, as well as the smart case set-up.

However, it’s extremely difficult to look past the price when weighing up whether to buy the AirPods. Yes, Apple is not known for undercutting rivals on price but £159 for a product some already feel they’re being pushed towards feels a step too far.

Those who buy them will love them, but convincing consumers it costs this much to go wireless will be quite a fight.