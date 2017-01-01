Revenue to clamp down on tax evasion
The Revenue Commissioners are set to clamp down on tax evasion by people who are self-employed.
The new system will compare the spending and saving patterns of people who have similar jobs in similar locations.
Anyone who is declaring substantially less than their peers can then be flagged for a tax audit.
Documents obtained by The Sunday Business Post also reveal that PAYE workers who earn extra money from rent or other jobs are not excluded.
