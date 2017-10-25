Revenue extends Pay and File deadline following recent storms

Households and businesses struggling with power outages following Hurricane Ophelia and Storm Brian have been given extra time to meet the online Pay and File deadline by Revenue.

To help those impacted by power outages, Revenue has extended the deadline to Pay and File online to midnight on Thursday November 16, 2017.

"Revenue is very aware of the difficulties that affected many households and businesses as a result of the recent storms and is conscious that this may have impacted on preparations to meet the upcoming online Pay and File deadline," a statement says.

The ROS and Payment Support helpdesks will be open until 8pm on the nights leading up to the new deadline, and will remain open until midnight on November 16, to assist with filing returns and making payments right up to the deadline.

The deadline for paper filers is October 31, 2017 and this remains unchanged.