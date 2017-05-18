Retirement talk takes back seat as Taoiseach attends Brexit seminar

Talk of retirement took a back seat for outgoing Taoiseach Enda Kenny this morning as he addressed British and Irish business leaders on the threats of Brexit, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Future trading models and good Brexit deals were the subjects on the table at the “Brexit: Preparing for Change” seminar hosted by the British Irish Chamber of Commerce at the RDS in Dublin.

Mr Kenny defended his Government's Brexit preparations so far.

He said: "The implications for Ireland of the UK's decision to leave the EU are well understood by Government. Immediately following the UK's decision, the Government embarked upon an intensive and extensive programme of engagement on the island of Ireland, with the EU and with the UK."

Presentations included that of Professor Joseph McMahon, Dean of UCD Sutherland School of Law who outlined what future trading arrangements would look like should they revert to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

The discussion that followed focused on the tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade that businesses could expect to face should the UK leave the Single Market and Customs Union without any future trading arrangement agreed.

Director general of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, John McGrane said: "“The Chamber has long said that a bad deal for the UK will be a bad deal for Ireland and we must now look at working out a deal that will benefit all while ensuring Ireland meets its obligations as a committed EU member.”