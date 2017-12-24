Retailers worried as Irish shoppers spend €300m on UK websites in December so far

Irish shoppers spent over €300m on British websites so far this December.

Retail Excellence Ireland is warning the move could lead to stores here closing.

The Sunday Business Post is reporting there has been a 40% increase in online packages shipped here with the average amount spent online every hour totalling €600,000.

Online sales and limited public transport on Christmas Eve have both impacted on sales this year for Irish retailers.
