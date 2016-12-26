Retailers blaming 'challenging trading conditions' for lower-than-expected sales

Back to Business Home

Retailers say they have not seen the expected increase in business over the Christmas period.

The IBEC group Retail Ireland says the sector is facing "challenging trading conditions".

It is blaming pre-Christmas sales, along with the weakness of sterling.

Retail Ireland is claiming prices are back to levels last seen in Christmas 2000.

Many shops started advertising cut-priced goods at midnight from their own websites.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets