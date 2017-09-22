Restaurant owners criticise proposal to ban zero-hours contracts

Restaurant owners are today criticising new plans to ban zero-hours contracts.

They say they have to be allowed make a profit and want an impact assessment done before any new laws are introduced.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said that he wants to change the current contract system within this Dáil term.

“We want to ensure that, in the future, people are able to plan for themselves and their families - confident about where they work and where they live, how they travel and about growing old,” said the Taoiseach.

“The Government will legislate to help employees whose contracts do not reflect the reality of the hours they work and will prohibit so-called 'zero hour' contracts."

However, CEO of the Restaurant Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said that they need to take their time to get it right.

"Before anybody does anything and it's signed into law, let's look at the cost of doing business in this country," he said.

"Because we don't want to get back to a scenario in 2008, 2009, where the cost running a business was so high that businesses were going to the wall.

"We need to make sure that we are competitive, that we can provide a good service, and we also can make a profit at the end of the day."