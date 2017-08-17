Report shows 11% rise in '.ie' domain registrations

'Brand Ireland' is continuing to grow its reputation online, according to a report by the IE Domain Registry (IEDR).

There has been significant growth in the number of registrations for '.ie' domain names this year, which the Domain Profile Report says is a sign that SMEs and consumers recognise the benefits of being "identifiably Irish" online.

One hundred and twelve new '.ie' domain names were registered every day in the first half of this year, which is up 11% on last year.

Dublin registered the most new registrations, followed by Cork, Galway and Kildare.

Some 230,611 .ie domains were registered by June 30, the best half-year period for .ie domain registrations since 2011.

The longest registered .ie domain name had 63 characters, irishwordsofwisdomoureldersusedtosayandothertreasuresfoundalong.ie ('Irish Words of Wisdom Our Elders Used to Say and Other Treasures Found Along').

It is more than six times longer than the average domain length of 10 characters.