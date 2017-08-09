Report: Developers want to raise the roof of old Central Bank building
09/08/2017
It has been reported the developers who have bought the old Central Bank on Dame Street in Dublin want to raise the roof.
It is to facilitate plans to create restaurant with a 360 degree view of the city.
Permission is being sought to redevelop the iconic building to house offices, a cafe, and 300-seater restaurant.
The Irish Times says a planning application for the €75m project will be lodged this week.
