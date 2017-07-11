Report claims motorway between Cork and Limerick would generate €128m and thousands of jobs

A motorway between Limerick and Cork could generate up to €128m for the local economy, according to a report commissioned by Cork and Limerick Chambers.

The report for Cork and Limerick Chambers, titled 'Gearing up for the M20: A Route to Success', shows the proposed 80 kilometre M20 has the potential to create up to 5,400 direct jobs.

It also found that the scheme would prevent around 118 accidents a year and would reduce stress and improve the quality of life for commuters.

The Chambers say that the development would see a continuous motorway from Cork all the way to Galway via Limerick, "creating an economic corridor that would provide a strong complement to Dublin".

The report also suggests that the motorway would increase the labour force within a 45-minute commute of major employment centres by 23%.