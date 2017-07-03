Regeneration project in Dublin's Liberties to create 1,700 jobs

A regeneration scheme for the Liberties in Dublin will see the construction of a 239 bedroom hotel, an indoor market, a micro brewery, retail and office space and residential accommodation.

The regeneration centres on the Newmarket Square area of Dublin’s south inner city and would involve the demolition of a 1970s enterprise centre and its replacement with a hotel, retail space and residential units.

The overall development, which includes regeneration work on the adjoining Mill Street, will extend to over 400,000 sq.ft and when completed create 1,700 permanent jobs.

The scheme, comprising a mix of residential, offices, retail, leisure as well as the hotel and micro brewery, will augment the already successful Teelings Distillery which is now one of the top visitor attractions in the country.

It will also complement Dublin City Council’s proposed €3.2 million upgrade works to Newmarket Square.

The proposals have been outlined today by Newmarket Partnership for an area of the Liberties which has undergone significant change in recent years with the construction of student and other accommodation, including new hotel construction.

The proposed hotel would be located across Newmarket Square from the Teeling Distillery.

Planning permissions for the regeneration work are in the process of being lodged with Dublin City Council.

Cushman & Wakefield, commercial partners of Ireland’s leading real estate agency, Sherry FitzGerald, are handling the development. The design team is a partnership between two of Dublin’s leading architects, Reddy Achitecture + Urbanism and Mola.