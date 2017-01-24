RealD wants to make glasses-free 3D a reality

The name RealD will most likely be familiar to you through the world of 3D movies and the visual technology firm has plans to up the ante in the coming years.

Though still in concept and the early stages of development, RealD used CES earlier this month to introduce a range of new technologies designed to improve the way we view screens and use them.

(RealD)

Among these innovations is something the firm calls InteliLight, which focuses on how the backlight in LCD screens works.

RealD has created technology which it says enables the user to take control of this light field that comes from a device and control where it is directed. The result is the ability to create 3D effects on a screen without the need for 3D glasses.

RealD also says the technology can be used across a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Which means yes, you could soon watch a 3D movie on your smartphone without 3D glasses.

(RealD)

But it’s not the only use RealD envisions for InteliLight – control over the light field, the firm says, makes it possible to make the screen visible only to those sat directly in front of it.

From a privacy perspective, it stops others nearby from snooping on what you’re watching, while RealD has also suggested it could be used for entertainment screens in cars that passengers can use without distracting the driver.

(Snappa)

Beyond entertainment and privacy, the 3D tech firm has also been working on a way to make video calling and conferencing more social for users.

The firm demoed software it calls Social Eyes at CES, a piece of software that uses facial feature recognition when you’re making a video call to adjust the direction of your eyes so that you’re always looking at the person you’re supposed to be talking to.

The firm says it boosts the conversation experience by increasing natural eye contact, bringing it closer to actual face-to-face interaction.