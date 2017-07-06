Qatar Airways launch new direct flight from Doha to Dublin

Qatar Airways have launched new daily direct flights from Doha to Dublin which will boost regional tourism in Ireland.

The new direct flights will also provide airline customers 80 tonnes of belly-hold capacity as well as access to more than 150 destinations.

Since its launch, the new service has already made an impact with flying at almost full capacity.

Speaking at a press conference and official launch of the new route last night, CEO H.E. Mr. Al Baker said the airline is committed to boosting tourism in Ireland.

"We are here to serve the people of Ireland with a world-class service connecting them to business and leisure destinations on our global network.

“It is also our pleasure to promote Ireland as a tourism destination to our loyal passengers who have already shown their appetite for Dublin,” he said.

An additional 26 new destinations will be launched in 2017 and 2018 including Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Mombasa and Kenya.