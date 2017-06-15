Putin: Russia has climbed out of recession

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Russia's economy has overcome a recession.

During a live call-in show which is televised nationwide, Mr Putin claimed the "crisis is over", pointing to an economic growth over the past nine months.

He also highlighted low inflation and rising hard currency reserves.

The Russian economy had plunged into recession under the impact of a drop in global oil prices and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russia insurgents in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Putin acknowledged that the Russian economy has not yet shed its dependence on exports of raw materials, but noted that non-energy exports have been growing.
