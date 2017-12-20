Public pension bill rises to €114.5bn

The estimated cost of public service pensions to the State has risen to €114.5bn — an increase of 17% or €16.5bn in three years.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said an actuarial review of the State’s accrued liability of retirement benefits for current and former staff estimated a figure of €114.5bn as of December 2015.

Approximately 155,000 were receiving a pension, as of December 2015, while approximately 298,000 serving staff are accruing retirement benefits, a Department of Finance report said.

John Pender of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland said in his report for the department that the calculation of the €114.5bn compared with the previous estimate of €98bn for 2012, arrived at by the previous actuary in the department.

Mr Pender said: “Thus over the three years from 2012 to 2015 the accrued-to-date liability has risen by €16.5bn or by 17%.”

He said the additional accrual of benefits between 2012 and 2015 as well as the partial reversal of pay cuts and pension payments were among the chief reasons for the rise.

Mr Donohoe said: “While this is a large figure, it is important to bear in mind that the accrued liability will fall to be paid over the next 70 years or so — not in any single year. It is also important to stress that we have taken a number of significant steps to improve the long-term sustainability of public service pensions in recent times.”

He said the Single Public Service Pension Scheme introduced from 2013 would in time reduce liabilities by around 35% from what would otherwise have been the case. Under the Public Service Pay and Pensions Bill (Act) 2017, the Government is making provision for the introduction of an additional superannuation contribution by public servants, Mr Donohoe added.

“This will increase current employee pension contributions from over €700m per annum to €1.25bn in 2019, thus providing substantial additional ongoing funding support towards the cost of public service pensions from those that benefit from such pensions. Furthermore, I recently announced an increase in the compulsory retirement age from 65 to 70 for public servants recruited before April 2004. This will also assist in reducing the time period over which pension payments will be paid to those public service employees who opt to remain in work longer.”

The department said the cost of public service pensions is expected to increase from 1.2% of GDP in 2016 to 1.5% of GDP by 2040.

However, the cost is expected to reduce thereafter with a cost of 0.9% of GDP expected by 2060, it added.