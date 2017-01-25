Prey release date confirmed in new gameplay trailer

Prey is set to be one of the big sci-fi shooters of 2017, with players having to fight their way through an alien-infested battle station in order to survive.

The latest gameplay trailer for the reboot of the 2006 game of the same name has just dropped, and as well as giving a further preview as to what players can expect from the game, it also includes confirmation of a May release date.

In case you were wondering, it’ll be available across the board on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.