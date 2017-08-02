Post-Brexit business boom could further strain Dublin housing market

Property experts are warning that plans to lure post-Brexit big business to Dublin will put a strain on the housing market.

The Government is competing to bring the European Medicines Agency here, promising to give it €78m if it sets up in the capital.

However, Savilles Ireland is warning the influx of its 900 staff would put a massive strain on the housing market.

The auctioneer's director of research says we have a limited amount of properties, and that will not change in the short term.

The S&P ratings agency also predicts executives relocating to Dublin will drive up house prices even further.