Plans for airport hangar announced for Shannon Airport

New plans for an aircraft hangar at Shannon Airport have been announced.

Shannon Group has lodged a planning application to build the new facility with Clare County Council this morning.

It says the hangar - if given the green light - would be able to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft like the Airbus A380.

While Shannon currently has the largest amount of hangar space in the country - it says it is fully occupied and the new unit is needed to allow growth.
