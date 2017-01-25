Plans for airport hangar announced for Shannon Airport
25/01/2017 - 11:18:44Back to Business Home
New plans for an aircraft hangar at Shannon Airport have been announced.
Shannon Group has lodged a planning application to build the new facility with Clare County Council this morning.
It says the hangar - if given the green light - would be able to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft like the Airbus A380.
While Shannon currently has the largest amount of hangar space in the country - it says it is fully occupied and the new unit is needed to allow growth.
Join the conversation - comment here