People honestly can't believe that Brexit didn't get a single mention in the British Budget

We’ve just listened to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond give his British Budget statement.

There was a lot in it but there was also something big missing: Brexit.

The word was not said once in the whole 55-minute speech and people have been left feeling stunned.

Brexit not mentioned once. Fact we're leaving the EU crops up here and there, like something you forgot to put on a shopping list. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 8, 2017

Did Philip Hammond just deliver an entire budget without mentioning Brexit? — Tim Bouverie (@TimPBouverie) March 8, 2017

No mention of Brexit in the budget. What did you expect? It's not as if we're triggering Article 50 this month, is it? — Yorkshire For Europe (@EuropeanYorks) March 8, 2017

Is this budget going to exist in a Brexit-less vacuum? It's no less mad than including Brexit as some sort of afterthought to it#Budget2017 — Athena (@athenarees) March 8, 2017

Politicians included.

Jaw dropping that given Brexit is the biggest challenge to our economy there was not a single mention of it in the budget #Budget2017 — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) March 8, 2017

Britain on the brink of leaving its biggest export market. NOT. ONE. MENTION. IN. THE. BUDGET #Budget2017 — Seb Dance MEP (@SebDance) March 8, 2017

Did Philip Hammond mention Brexit in the #Budget2017? Is that not...well...extraordinary? — Karen Buck (@KarenPBuckMP) March 8, 2017

Did the Chancellor just deliver #Budget2017 without specifically mentioning #Brexit, at all? — Tasmina Sheikh MP (@TasminaSheikh) March 8, 2017

It wasn’t the only massive and important topic left out.

And nothing, zero, zilch on tackling greatest threat we face, #Climate change - unforgiveable wasted opportunity #Budget2017 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 8, 2017

According to Chancellor, Brexit and climate change simply don't exist. #Budget2017 — Mary Creagh (@MaryCreaghMP) March 8, 2017

But, weirdly, breakfast somehow managed to get yet another mention.

Did Corbyn almost say 'breakfast' rather than 'brexit' just then? #Budget2017 #Brexitforbreakfast — Oli Hill (@olihillFW) March 8, 2017

I can't believe that Breakfast/Brexit mistake keeps happening 😂 #Budget2017 — Amelia Womack (@Amelia_Womack) March 8, 2017

Corbyn falls to the Breakfast/Brexit curse #budget2017 — Jamie (@GreenJamieS) March 8, 2017

There’s only one thing for it.