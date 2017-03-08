People honestly can't believe that Brexit didn't get a single mention in the British Budget

We’ve just listened to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond give his British Budget statement.

There was a lot in it but there was also something big missing: Brexit.

The word was not said once in the whole 55-minute speech and people have been left feeling stunned.

Politicians included.

It wasn’t the only massive and important topic left out.

But, weirdly, breakfast somehow managed to get yet another mention.

There’s only one thing for it.
