People honestly can't believe that Brexit didn't get a single mention in the British Budget
We’ve just listened to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond give his British Budget statement.
There was a lot in it but there was also something big missing: Brexit.
The word was not said once in the whole 55-minute speech and people have been left feeling stunned.
Brexit not mentioned once. Fact we're leaving the EU crops up here and there, like something you forgot to put on a shopping list.— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 8, 2017
Did Philip Hammond just deliver an entire budget without mentioning Brexit?— Tim Bouverie (@TimPBouverie) March 8, 2017
No mention of Brexit in the budget. What did you expect? It's not as if we're triggering Article 50 this month, is it?— Yorkshire For Europe (@EuropeanYorks) March 8, 2017
Is this budget going to exist in a Brexit-less vacuum? It's no less mad than including Brexit as some sort of afterthought to it#Budget2017— Athena (@athenarees) March 8, 2017
Politicians included.
Jaw dropping that given Brexit is the biggest challenge to our economy there was not a single mention of it in the budget #Budget2017— Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) March 8, 2017
Britain on the brink of leaving its biggest export market. NOT. ONE. MENTION. IN. THE. BUDGET #Budget2017— Seb Dance MEP (@SebDance) March 8, 2017
Did Philip Hammond mention Brexit in the #Budget2017? Is that not...well...extraordinary?— Karen Buck (@KarenPBuckMP) March 8, 2017
Did the Chancellor just deliver #Budget2017 without specifically mentioning #Brexit, at all?— Tasmina Sheikh MP (@TasminaSheikh) March 8, 2017
It wasn’t the only massive and important topic left out.
And nothing, zero, zilch on tackling greatest threat we face, #Climate change - unforgiveable wasted opportunity #Budget2017— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 8, 2017
According to Chancellor, Brexit and climate change simply don't exist. #Budget2017— Mary Creagh (@MaryCreaghMP) March 8, 2017
But, weirdly, breakfast somehow managed to get yet another mention.
Did Corbyn almost say 'breakfast' rather than 'brexit' just then? #Budget2017 #Brexitforbreakfast— Oli Hill (@olihillFW) March 8, 2017
I can't believe that Breakfast/Brexit mistake keeps happening 😂 #Budget2017— Amelia Womack (@Amelia_Womack) March 8, 2017
Corbyn falls to the Breakfast/Brexit curse #budget2017— Jamie (@GreenJamieS) March 8, 2017
There’s only one thing for it.
Petition to actually replace Brexit with Breakfast.— Charlie (@chralie) March 8, 2017
