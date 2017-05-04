Passenger numbers up 6% at Cork Airport

New figures from Cork Airport have revealed that passenger numbers were up 6% last month.

Despite a lower number of flights through Cork Airport in the month, passenger numbers continue to rise on existing routes and overall passenger numbers are up 2% compared to the same period last year.

Managing director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “We are very pleased with our passenger numbers so far this year and I expect Passenger growth to continue and excel once our peak season starts in earnest this month with a very busy summer period ahead for Cork Airport.

“With inaugural flights to several new destinations such as Newquay, Zurich, Reykjavik this month and direct transatlantic services to Boston/Providence starting in July, we can look forward to continued positive growth in both existing markets as well as new traffic from these regions also.”

All regions were in growth during April, with passengers traveling to Continental Europe up 8% and passengers travelling to the UK up 5%.

Of the UK growth, flights to London accounted for 41% of traffic in the month.