Pádraig Hoare: The Monday Interview - Danny Lennon, founder, Sigma Nutrition

Irish-founded Sigma Nutrition is one of the most respected evidence-based education resources in the world. Ahead of its seminars in London and Dublin, founder Danny Lennon speaks to Pádraig Hoare

In an age where pseudo-science, quackery and too-good-to-be-true fad diets have pervaded modern culture, Danny Lennon of Sigma Nutrition is determined to play his part in ensuring true evidence-based research and science eventually wins out.

The Limerick-based researcher has quickly gained a sterling reputation globally among his peers for his integrity and faithfulness to the best of ethical nutrition. Mr Lennon’s podcasts have become a go-to resource for people all over the world seeking to further their knowledge in nutrition, knowing Sigma’s guests are among the top of their field in scientific research.

It is important to debunk quackery so that consumers keep their money for methods that work, according to Mr Lennon.

“Sigma Nutrition provides evidence-based nutrition information through educational media content. This is most notably through the podcast Sigma Nutrition Radio and through seminars and lectures. We also have an online coaching service. Really, the goal is to be a source of honest, objective and accurate information in an age where the health and fitness industry is full of misinformation and misleading gurus trying to make money at the expense of the end consumer,” Mr Lennon said.

A thirst for knowledge, combined with a love of sport set Mr Lennon on his journey.

“I have an MSc in nutritional sciences from UCC. Previous to that I graduated from University of Limerick with a BSc in Biology and Physics Education. Outside of academia, I’ve been in competitive sport my whole life, and that was the thing that first got me interested in nutrition. I played soccer for years as well as Gaelic football. In college I started doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and trained a bit of MMA on the side. In more recent years I’ve focused entirely on powerlifting, in the Irish Powerlifting Federation,” he said.

The Dublin 2017 Sigma Nutrition Seminar is taking place at St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra on November 25 and 26, a week after taking place in London. The weekend is made up of a number of lectures, aimed at arming attendees with an understanding of what research currently tells us about a number of topics around nutrition, health and body composition, Mr Lennon said.

“A high percentage of the attendees are using the information in their own work.

“Over the past few years we have had many fitness professionals, nutritionists, dietitians and postgraduate students attend. However, we also have many people who just love nutrition or are interested in learning about it at a deeper level,” he added.

In a world where celebrities endorse diets that have no basis in fact, influencing millions to part with money on methods that simply do not work, Mr Lennon said there were signs of change.

“I do think that more people are becoming aware of asking for evidence for claims that people are making. Pseudo-science and quackery will always be around, and certain people will always fall for it. But in general, I think it’s easier to spot nowadays that someone is an obvious quack,” he said.

“To me, the much more dangerous thing for consumers of information nowadays is the growth of fake “science-based experts”. Even the term “evidence-based” is in danger of becoming a buzz-word as people try to jump on the bandwagon. I see it all the time - people talking about complex topics and giving the impression they know what they are talking about, when in reality that are just trying to sound smart and they don’t actually know what “evidence-based” means. These folks are hard for people to spot unfortunately.” Persuasion through respectful dialogue, rather than conflict, is the way to change hearts and minds, he said.

“If someone has a misconception about a topic, to really get them to change their view, then engaging in a respectful manner is much more likely to be fruitful as opposed to trying to highlight how wrong they are. Because in truth, we all had things wrong at some point. I certainly did.”

Making changes to improve health and lifestyle need not be so complicated, he said.

“Some of the ones that will have the biggest impact would be making sure they are getting enough good quality sleep, being physically active, eating mainly minimally-processed foods, eating a quantity of food that is suited for their goal. All the stuff that people already know. Then from there, start thinking of daily behaviours that will address that issue,” he said.

“The poor quality coaches will take simple ideas and make them unnecessarily complex. The best coaches will know all the underlying complex understanding but communicate that in as simple terms as is possible,” said Mr Lennon.

Full weekend and one-day tickets are available for Sigma Nutrition Seminar in Dublin on November 25 and 26. See http://sigmanutrition.com/seminar2017/ for more.