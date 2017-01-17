Over half of Irish grocery shoppers buy 'whatever is on promotion'

More than half (51%) of Irish grocery shoppers buy 'whatever brand is on promotion' when grocery shopping, according to a new survey.

The study of 500 consumers, carried out in association with dunnhumby for the 2017 Checkout Conference on January 31, also found that three quarters of shoppers would like to see year-round value, rather than short-term promotions.

One in five shoppers says that they ‘love’ grocery shopping, which suggests that brands and retailers alike could do more to engage with customers in-store.

“As this data shows, there is still a disconnect between customers and big brands in the in-store environment, with the promotion-hungry sentiment that permeated the downturn still evident,” says Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor in chief, Checkout Magazine.

“The 2017 Checkout Conference, in association with dunnhumby, will examine the mindset of the typical Irish shopper as we enter a new year, and how retailers and big brands alike can better tailor their offering to meet their demands.”