Over 7,000 attend 'Career Zoo' in Dublin

Over seven thousand professionals are attending a 'Career Zoo' at the Convention Centre in Dublin today.

Irish and multinational employers are looking for new talent and Director Jackie Slattery, says it's a chance to meet with recruiters from some of the country's most exciting companies.

She says they also have a specific focus on diversity this year.

"Partnered with an organisation called Intertech Ireland, they promote LGBT diversity inclusion in the tech sector.

"Across our main stage we have panel discussions on gender diversity and inclusion, and then we also have an area called allied workshops which talks about unconscious bias and imposter syndrome and lots of other interesting topics."