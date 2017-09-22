Over 48k more people employed since this time last year - CSO

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has today issued results from the Quarterly National Household Survey (QNHS) for Q2 2017.

The results show employment figures have increased while the number of people out of work fell since the same period last year.

The key figures are: Employed: 2,063,000 (up 48,100)

Unemployed: 141,500 (down 46,300)

In labour force: 2,204,500 (up 1,800)

Not in labour force: 1,477,400 (up 42,500)

"The QNHS is the official source of data for employment and unemployment in Ireland. Key findings show that in Q2 2017, employment totalled 2,063,000, up 2.4% or 48,100 from the same quarter in 2016. When adjusted for seasonal factors, employment increased by 0.2% or 3,300 from Q1 2017," said Jim Dalton, statistician.

"There were 141,500 people unemployed in Q2 2017 and this was down 24.7% or 46,300 from Q2 2016. When seasonally adjusted, the unemployment rate fell from 6.8% to 6.2% over the quarter, while the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 136,700, the lowest since Q2 2008 when the comparable figure was 127,200.

"Long term unemployment, which refers to those persons unemployed for one year or more, accounted for 48.7% of total unemployment in Q2 2017 compared to 51.1% a year earlier.

"The total number of persons in the labour force is now 2,204,500, up 0.1% or 1,800 from Q2 2016. The number of persons not in the labour force is 1,477,400 which was up 3.0% or 42,500 from a year earlier”.

