Over 340,000 passengers expected to travel through Dublin Airport this weekend

More than 340,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this May bank holiday weekend.

That is a 5% increase over the same weekend last year.

Passengers are being advised that they can take steps to help pass through security quickly.

Siobhan O'Donnell with the Dublin Airport Authority has this advice.

"You should remove sharp objects from hand luggage, all laptops or computers are to be removed from outer casing.

"Remove outer jackets, take shoes off, belts off, and this will help get you through the security screening area as smoothly as possible," she said.