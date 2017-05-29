Over 3,000 new hotel bedrooms will be delivered in Dublin before 2020

A study of the Dublin hotel development pipeline has revealed that over 3,000 hotel bedrooms will be delivered by the end of 2019.

The analysis, undertaken by Savills Hotels and Leisure division, examined hotels that are in the planning process, have received planning approval, or are currently under construction.

They say the majority of planned development in 2018/2019 will take place in Dublin 1 and 2, followed by Dublin 8 and Dublin Airport.

In 2018, 55% of new bedrooms will come from new hotels, with the balance of 45% in extensions to existing hotels.

By 2019, Savills expect almost 90% of new supply to come from new hotels.

Tom Barrett, Director, Savills Hotels & Leisure commented: "Most Dublin hotels trade in both the leisure and corporate markets and hotel development is also targeted at both markets. The 2018/19 pipeline will bring new supply to the Aparthotel and Budget sectors, which are currently under-represented in Dublin."