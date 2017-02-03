Over 220,000 .IE domains registered in Ireland

Over 220,000 .IE domains are now registered in Ireland.

Last year was the second best year for registrations since 2011, according to new figures released by the IE Domain Registry today.

The company responsible for managing Ireland's country code domain also says that 72% of all new registrations are businesses.

David Curtin from the ie domain registry says people are more trusting of Irish websites with a .ie domain: "Well there is lots of options of addresses but we would say that .ie means they are effectively identifiably Irish.

"Online, it tells the world they are an Irish website, and it also tells local people that they are Irish and it gives them more confidence I guess."