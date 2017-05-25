One in four firms reporting negative impacts of Brexit
One in four firms are reporting negative impacts of Brexit according to the latest Fáilte Ireland Tourism Barometer Survey.
It’s found sentiment across the tourism sector remains generally upbeat - however 26 per cent are experiencing a fall in business due to the UK’s planned departure from the EU and poor sterling exchange rates.
30 per cent say that Northern Ireland has under-performed while 35 per cent have seen a fall-off in demand from Great Britain.
